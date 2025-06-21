Monumental message of health and fitness conveyed through Yoga

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Responding to the clarion call of the union Ministry of Aayush and the union Ministry of Culture, the Central Government offices, State Government offices along with public representatives, NCC cadets, Yoga organisations and local residents celebrated International Day of Yoga at all iconic monuments in the district with zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday early morning.

The celebration was held at 81 iconic monuments of India including world heritage sites Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves and district’s Bibi ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort under the guidance of the Superintending Archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat.

The event commenced with an insightful session highlighting the fundamental principles and immense importance of yoga in contemporary life.

Bibi ka Maqbara

The main event at Bibi ka Maqbara (Tomb of Rabia Daurrani) was graced by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, District Collector Deelip Swami, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, DCP Rishikesh Singareddy, Deputy General Manager (BSNL) Prabhas Kumar, ASI’s Science Branch (Western Zone and Ajanta Caves), Sports Authority of India, and others including Yoga organisations, NCC cadets, NSS students and local residents. Notably, the key officials representing 26 State Government offices including District Sports Office, District Disaster Management, Health and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation participated in the event.

Ellora Caves

The dignitaries present on the occasion of the IDY celebration. MLA Prashant Bamb (Gangapur-Khuldabad) inaugurated the event. Tehsildar (Khuldabad) Swaroop Kankal, ASI’s Ellora Sub-Circle staffs led by conservation assistant Rajesh Wakalekar, Indiatourism Aurangabad staff led by senior officer Snehal Patil, 7 Maharashtra Girls Bn NCC’s Colonel S. Aiyappa and cadets, tourism stakeholders, students of Chistiya College, MIT College and local residents. Yoga demonstration was made by Guru Ms. Rasika More.

Ajanta Caves

The officials and staff of ASI’s Ajanta Sub-Circle including conservation assistant Manoj Pawar and technical officer K K Shaikh along with staff of ASI’s Science Branch, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s (MTDC) Raj Patil, SIS security personnel and locals celebrated the international day.

Other Monuments

The celebration was also held with enthusiasm Daulatabad Fort in presence of staff and local residents. The celebration was also held at ASI’s PandavLeni Caves (Nashik) and Salabat Khan’s Tomb (Ahilyanagar) in presence of Staff of Nashik Sub-Circle and NCC cadets and Ahmednagar Sub-Circle and Postal Department staff respectively.

Box

Yoga for One Earth - One Health

The assembling of participants was held by 6 am and after a brief introduction of Yoga and speeches of public representatives and dignitaries, the Prime Minister’s address was broadcasted between 6.30 am and 7 am. The practices of Yoga as per the Common Yoga Protocol were held till 7.45 am and concluded with the national anthem. Different asanas like Siddhasan, Bhujangasan, Vrukshasan, Wajrasan, Shishasan etc were performed on the occasion.