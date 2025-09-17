Moral foundation gained through M’wada Liberation Struggle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Even while India was under foreign rule, winds of social transformation were blowing swiftly across the regions governed by the British. However, in the Nizam’s dominion, such changes were suppressed. As a result, the people, tormented by the atrocities of the Razakars, not only achieved freedom through the Hyderabad Muktisangram Din but also gained intellctual and moral grounding,” said Vinod Rapatwar (District Information Officer, Nagpur) and scholar of Marathwada Liberation Movement.

He was speaking in a programme on 'Smaran of Hyderabad Muktisangram' organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Mahatma Phule Auditorium on Wednesday to commemorate Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council Member Dr Aparna Patil, and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were also prominently present.

Vinod Rapatwar emphasised that historical events can only be understood by engaging closely with our surroundings.

“Therefore, it is crucial for the younger generation to better understand the Liberation Struggle of the region. India was under foreign rule, but not all regions were governed by the British. Especially in the princely states of Junagadh, Kashmir, and Hyderabad, large regions were under the oppressive rule of local rulers. Among them, the Nizam had imposed severe ideological restrictions on the people. As a result, language, education, and even religious freedom were taken away. In response, leaders like Swami Ramanand Teerth and Govindbhai Shroff provided the Liberation Movement with a strong foundation,” he said.