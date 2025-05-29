More looted than reported, only recorded gold shown: Shirsat’s Claim

Probe under scrutiny

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the Bajajnagar dacoity case, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that only the recorded quantity of gold has been shown as recovered from businessman Santosh Ladda’s house, while more was looted than officially reported.

Just an hour after making the explosive claim, Shirsat visited Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar for a 30-minute closed-door meeting, after which he moderated his stance, stating that the police have “assured strict action.”

Shirsat’s original statement

“Only the documented gold has been presented. I have credible information that more gold was taken than what’s on record,” he told reporters. When pressed for clarification, police officials declined to comment.

The crime and controversy

The robbery at Ladda’s house on May 15 and the encounter of mastermind Amol Khotkar have sparked state-wide debate. While police have remained tight-lipped, Shirsat’s remarks have raised concerns over transparency and internal lapses.

Timeline

• 11 am: Shirsat makes the controversial statement to the press.

• 1 pm: Meets CP Pawar behind closed doors.

What the Minister Said After the Meeting

“I discussed the case and shared inputs. Commissioner Pawar assured that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found. The police must act without bias and maintain public trust. The government stands with the police,” Shirsat said.

Victim reacts

“I’ve lost the gold I earned over 30 years. All of it was properly documented. I don’t suspect anyone close to me. I trust the police and appreciate their effort,” said Santosh Ladda, the victim.

Not the first visit

This was Shirsat’s second visit to the Commissionerate in 20 days. On May 9, he had warned officers over the surge in crime. This time, however, the meeting was kept private, raising further questions.