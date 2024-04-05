More than 33000 social activities implemented by Lions Club

New record: 1386 new members added with 38 new clubs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During the 2023-24 year, Lions Club District 3234H2 achieved remarkable milestones, adding 1386 new members and establishing 38 new clubs, resulting in over 33,000 global social activities organized by International Lions Clubs within the region, said district governor, Sunil Desarda, while speaking in a press conference held on Friday.

A three-day regional conference is scheduled to be held in Nashik, aiming to review past accomplishments, honor outstanding members and clubs, and elect the executive for the upcoming year. The conference, organized by Dr Rameshwar Bharuka and co-convenor Pradeep Tayal, will see participation from 600 officials and members representing 107 clubs across 14 districts. Former international director from Kenya Manoj Shah and former international director Dr Naval Malu will grace the occasion. Notable speakers include regional head of Lions Club International Foundation Mahavir Patni, Rajendra Darda, and Sanjay Malpani. The newly elected executive for the region, led by Dr Ashok Bavaskar, will be announced during the conference.

Former district governor Rajesh Raut, convener of the conference Dr Rameshwar Bharuka, Co-convenor Pradeep Tayal, secretary Saurabh Desarda, publicity head Milind Damodhare, and marketing committee chairperson Abhijeet Hirap were present.

Record breaking achievements

This year the office bearers and members of each club have dedicated themselves to the slogan 'Led Like Legends'. That is why social activities of over 1221 related to diabetes, food donation 9788, environment 1627, vision 13,626, cancer in children 431 and other 6806 were done in this region.