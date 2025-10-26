Morning, Afternoon, and Evening flights to Delhi from the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Until now, there were two daily flights between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Delhi one operated by Air India and another by IndiGo. As per the new winter schedule, starting Sunday, Air India has launched an additional afternoon flight to Delhi. With this addition, there will now be three daily flights to Delhi in the morning, afternoon, and evening from the city.

The winter flight schedule, applicable from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026, came into effect on Sunday. Under this schedule, Air India introduced an extra afternoon flight to Delhi. Airport authorities are also making efforts to start flight services to a few more cities in the coming months.

Delhi flight schedule

Air India (Morning flight):

Departure from Delhi at 6 am; arrival in Sambhajinagar at 8 am .

Departure from Sambhajinagar at 8:40 am ; arrival in Delhi at 10:35 am.

Air India (Afternoon flight):

Departure from Delhi at 2 pm ; arrival in Sambhajinagar at 3:50 pm.

Departure from Sambhajinagar at 4:30 pm ; arrival in Delhi at 6:20 pm.

IndiGo (Evening flight):

Departure from Delhi at 4:55 pm ; arrival in Sambhajinagar at 6:45 pm.

Departure from Sambhajinagar at 7:15 pm ; arrival in Delhi at 9:05 pm.

156 Passengers on the first day

On the very first day of the new afternoon service, 156 passengers traveled from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Delhi. The launch of this mid-day flight has provided significant convenience and flexibility to travelers flying from the city to the national capital.