Morning walker succumbs to accident injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 59-year-old man who was on a morning walk was hit by a speeding vehicle at Mitmita on November 23. The deceased has been identified as Ababrao Agaji Mote (Ramgopalnagar, Padegaon).

According to details, Abarao Mote who hailed from Bodhegaon village in Phulambri tehsil was staying at Ramgopalnagar in Padegaon with family. After retiring from Bajaj Company, he dedicated his life to social service.

He left the home for a morning walk on November 23. He walking along the roadside in the Mitmita area when a speeding vehicle hit him. He was thrown away and sustained serious head injuries in the accident. The residents of the area rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital. He was unconscious since then. Mote succumbed to his injuries at 4 am on Wednesday after seven days.

The last rites were performed on him at Vaikuntha Dham crematorium in Mitmita. He leaves wife, two married daughters, a son, a daughter-in-law and an extended family. He actively participated Swadhyaya Parivar's social service. ASI Sanjay Rokade said that the search for the vehicle which hit Mote was launched.