Mother abandons 8-month-old baby in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mother abandoned her 8-month-old baby in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday night. While leaving the baby, the woman left behind a bottle of milk and a bag of baby clothes.

According to information, the mother with a scarf tied on her face handed over her 8-month-old baby to a woman standing near the ward No. 27 of GMCH. She left saying that she will come soon with the medicine, but she did not return. The woman rushed to the medical superintendent's office and narrated the incident. The baby was then admitted to the pediatric ward. The Bharatiya Samajseva Kendra was informed about the incident. Caretakers of this centre are taking care of the baby along with the doctors and nurses.

Incident was caught on CCTV

A woman abandoning the baby was caught on the CCTV camera. However, the security guards said that it was difficult to identify and trace her as she had a scarf tied around her face.