Mother of two commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mother of two, Akshada Fakirchand Vanjari (32) committed suicide by hanging herself in a tin shed in Sharifpur village of Gangapur tehsil on Thursday morning.

According to police, Akshada woke up in the morning and prepared lunch for her husband who then left for work. As she was not seen doing her daily chores, her father-in-law got suspicious and knocked on the door. But as there was no response, he broke the door and entered the house, and found Akshada hanging from the roof. Gangapur police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. An autopsy was performed at the sub district hospital. Akshada has two children including one six months old and the other three and a half years old. A case of accidental death has been registered in Gangapur police station.