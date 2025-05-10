Mothers’ values shape leadership and success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Mother's Day celebrates the women who nurture and guide, two influential figures from the city shared how the values instilled by their mothers continue to shape their leadership and decision-making.

On this day of gratitude across families and generations, these individuals reflect on the strength they inherited from their mothers. Both agree that their mothers shaped their character and instilled core values of duty and compassion, which they carry into every challenge and decision. Their tributes serve as a reminder that behind every successful leader is often a woman who laid the foundation.

A life anchored in her teachings

"Hard work guided by purpose always outpaces intelligence. My mother taught me to consider the poorest before thinking of myself, to be emotionally aware, and to aim fearlessly high. These lessons have shaped my career and life, grounding me in humility, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to justice."

— Nitin Bagate, DCP

Grace as Strength

"My mother’s grace taught me that strength isn’t about reacting, but in staying kind even when disappointed. Her compassion and calm wisdom remain my life's compass. In every challenge I face, I remember her lessons of grace and forgiveness, guiding me to make balanced, compassionate decisions."

— Abhishek Modani, Industrialist