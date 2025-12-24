Motilal Patni passes away at 95

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior social worker of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community, Motilal Ganeshlal Patni (95), resident of Delhi Gate, Adgaon, passed away on December 24 at 7 pm due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, two brothers, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. His last rites will be performed on December 25 at 10 am, starting from Delhi Gate and proceeding to Kailas nagar Crematorium.