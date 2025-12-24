Motilal Patni passes away at 95
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 24, 2025 22:25 IST2025-12-24T22:25:07+5:302025-12-24T22:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Senior social worker of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community, Motilal Ganeshlal Patni (95), resident of Delhi Gate, Adgaon, passed away on December 24 at 7 pm due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, two brothers, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. His last rites will be performed on December 25 at 10 am, starting from Delhi Gate and proceeding to Kailas nagar Crematorium.