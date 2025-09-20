Motiwala Nagar to Mondha Naka area turns into a ‘Garbage Road’Rotting trash piles up along streets, squares, and lanes, spreading foul smell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stretch from Motiwala Nagar to Mondha Naka has become a picture of neglect, with heaps of garbage accumulating on both sides of the road, earning the area the nickname “Garbage Road.” This includes areas like Basyainagar, Sanjaynagar, and Kailasnagar. Trash is seen piled along roadsides, at intersections, and in narrow lanes. Residents even have to make their way through these garbage piles to reach the crematorium.

The constant accumulation has created an unbearable stench in the area. The increase in stray dogs is causing fear, while the rise in mosquitoes and other insects has raised the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. Negligence by some residents leads to open dumping of garbage, and delays by municipal garbage collection trucks have worsened the situation.

Garbage even outside the crematorium

A large amount of waste is dumped near the walls of the Kailasnagar crematorium. Even during serious occasions like funerals, visitors have to hold their noses while entering due to the foul smell.

Where is the administration?

Although the municipal corporation focuses on cleanliness in the city, this is mostly limited to main roads. Inner areas have been largely neglected. The reality here shows that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan claims are mostly just on paper. Citizens are demanding strict action against unauthorized dumping and daily garbage collection to prevent the area from turning into a permanent garbage zone.