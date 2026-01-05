Motorbike crushed under truck after diesel refill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorbike was trapped under a truck after it collided while the truck was leaving a petrol pump following a diesel refill. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon at a petrol pump near Cambridge Chowk. According to initial reports, two people were injured. In anger, the injured individuals pelted stones at the truck, causing damage.

On receiving information about the incident, Chikalthana police sub-inspector Srinivas Dhule, along with his team, rushed to the spot. By then, the injured, in a fit of rage, had taken the truck keys and left for hospital treatment, preventing the truck from being moved. As a result, traffic on Jalna Road was severely disrupted for over an hour. The process of formally recording the incident continued late into the night.