Motorcycle borne thieves snatch necklace after asking for address

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city continues to witness incidents of chain-snatching, targeting women and senior citizens.

Motorcycle borne thieves snatched gold necklaces of five tolas from three women in the different areas, including the Cantonment, MGM area, and Pundliknagar.

Parvati Rathod (72, Sahyadrinagar, Pundliknagar) had gone for a morning walk with her husband on Tuesday. Two men began following them from near the Gajanan Maharaj Temple around 7 am.

Upon reaching Sahyadrinagar, one of them stopped her, asking for the name of a building. As Parvati turned her head, the pillion rider snatched the 2.5-tola gold necklace from her neck and fled.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Inspector Pundliknagar Police Station Ashok Bhandare, PSI Vinod Bhalerao and Sunil Mhaske rushed to the spot. The case was registered in the evening.

Box

Old woman targeted in MGM area

Retired teacher Anjali Bhale (63, Town Centre) was walking with her husband towards Town Centre at 8.15 pm, on September 8.

A motorcyclist snatched her two-tola gold necklace near the corner of Ranjalkar Hospital and fled. A mangalsutra weighing more than 6 grams and 12 beads from Jata Banswal was snatched at Amul Chowk in the Cantonment area, on 7 September.

Box

Police fail to curb lootings

In August alone, 21 cases of theft were reported in the city. In the past eight months, the total number of robber cases has crossed 70. However, the police have yet to solve a single case of stolen gold necklaces. The thieves were riding an expensive, unregistered sport bike in the Pundliknagar incident. Both were wearing helmets.