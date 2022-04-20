Motorcycle, phone of unconscious man stolen

Aurangabad, April 20:

A thief stole the motorcycle and mobile phone of a man falling unconscious on the road. A case has been registered against an unidentified thief with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Digambar Sheshrao Bagade (35, Jaisinghpura, Aurangabad) had gone on his motorcycle (MH20 AM 8124) from the city to Ranjangaon to meet his brother on April 17 at around 8.30 pm. On the way near the Ranjangaon entrance, he suddenly fell unconscious. Taking advantage of the situation, an unidentified thief stole his motorcycle amounting Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 4,000.

Later, Bagade lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police.