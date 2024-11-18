Motorcycle rally taken out in Bajajnagar for Raju Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcycle rally was taken out at Bajajnagar on Monday to canvas for Raju Shinde, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from West Assembly Constituency. The rally received a good response. Slogans like ‘Mashal Peta.....Gaddar Hatva.

The motorcycle rally began at More Chowk. The rally turned into a public meeting in front of his campaigning office after passing through Lokmanya Chowk, Cidco Garden, Wadagon Phata, Wadgaon Kolhati, Sathe Chowk, Jai Bhavani Chowk, Jagrut Hanuman Mandir, Shivrana Chowk and Balasaheb Thackeray Chowk. Firecrackers were also let off at the different places.

Leader of Opposition to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Arjun Adamane of Congress, Sidram Pare, Dilip Deshmukh, Ashok Panchal, Ashok Shirwade and others were present.