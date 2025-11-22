Motorcycle stolen from High Court parking

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the past year and a half, motorcycle thefts in the city have reached record levels. Thieves, who earlier targeted temples and hospitals, have now gone a step further stealing a motorcycle directly from the premises of the High Court. Shockingly, despite round-the-clock police presence at the High Court, the theft still occurred, indicating that thieves are now openly challenging the police.

On November 20, Shivhari Wagh, a resident of Chikalthana, visited the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court around 11 am. He parked his moped (MH 20 CF 3880) in the court's parking area. The vehicle was stolen from there. He has filed a complaint at the Pundliknagar Police Station.

Across the 17 police station jurisdictions in the city, over 800 motorcycles have been stolen in the past ten months alone. Every day, at least 2 to 4 motorcycles are stolen by breaking their handle locks. Police observations show that most thefts occur during the daytime. The highest number of thefts take place outside bars, government offices, hospitals, and temples.

Four theft cases registered on Friday

Along with Wagh’s complaint, four more motorcycle theft cases were registered on Friday at the Satara, MIDC CIDCO, and Harsul police stations.

— Deepak Sonawane’s motorcycle was stolen within just one hour between 7 pm and 8 pm on November 20 from outside a garage on Jalgaon Road.

— Pralhad Bhosale’s motorcycle was stolen from in front of his residence.

— Anand Pujari’s motorcycle was stolen from beneath the Devlai bridge.