Motorcycle thief arrested in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a successful operation, Paithan police have arrested a 26-year-old man for stealing a motorcycle from the Bazaar Tal area.

The theft occurred on May 4, 2024, when Vijay Bhaskar Gaikwad, a 35-year-old resident of Telwadi, Paithan, reported that his black motorcycle had been stolen. The accused, identified as Suresh Bhima Malle, a resident of Jeur in Taluka Nevasa, District Ahilyanagar, was arrested today. The stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. The investigation was carried out under the supervision of PI Sanjay Deshmukh the case.