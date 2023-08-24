Motorcyclist crushed to death by speeding car in broad daylight

The deceased’s wife is battling with life at GMCH.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcyclist died after a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle at Dhorkin, on Paithan-Aurangabad Highway, on Wednesday morning. The car driver has disappeared leaving his vehicle on the spot after the accident.

The rider Harun Gafur Shaikh (47, Balanagar) succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), on August 23, at 4 pm. Meanwhile, the wife, who was riding pillion, is battling with life in the hospital.

According to details, Harun along with his wife was proceeding towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle (MH 20 DA 2474) on Wednesday morning.

A speeding car (bearing number MH 14 DF 7109) coming from the opposite direction hit the bike. The husband and wife sustained grave injuries in the accident. The driver of the car, to save himself, fled away leaving his vehicle on the spot. The villagers rushed the victims to GMCH, but Harun died while undergoing treatment. His last rites were performed in the village on Thursday.

Acting upon the complaint lodged by the deceased's son Shahrukh Shaikh, the Paithan police have booked the car driver Ram Muley (Dhorkin). Further investigation is on.