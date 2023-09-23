Motorcyclist dies after dash by tempo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cook going on his motorcycle died as a tempo dashed him at the Waluj industrial area on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Pralhad Kamble (29, Ranjangaon).

Akshay worked as a cook in the canteen of a private company in the Waluj industrial area and lived with his wife and son in Ranjangaon. On Friday evening, he was going home on his motorcycle (MH20 GL 0669) when a tempo (MH04 EB 9204) dashed his motorcycle at the M-sector in the industrial area. Akshay was severely injured and was rushed to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Based on the complaint lodged by Akshay’s brother Vijay, a case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station against the absconding tempo driver. PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.