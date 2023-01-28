Motorcyclist dies after hitting car from behind

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a tragic accident, a motorcycle rider died after a car running ahead of him, applied the brakes suddenly, at Dhorgaon (in Gangapur), on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway, on Saturday at 2.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Bhikchand Padar (32, Solegaon).

A resident of Solegaon, Sachin was going towards his farm, situated across the Shivna River, on his motorcycle (MH 20 FE 0978). In the meantime, a speeding car proceeding towards Ahmednagar on the highway suddenly applied brakes without flashing the indicators. Sachin was riding just behind the car, therefore, his vehicle dashed the car severely from behind and he sustained grave injuries. With the help of localities, Sachin was rushed to Aurangabad for treatment in the hospital. However, while on the way, he succumbed to his injuries at Limbe Jalgaon.

PSI of Gangapur police station Deepak Auti performed the panchanama of the accident spot. Sachin leaves behind a family comprising parents, a wife, one son, one daughter, a brother and a sister.