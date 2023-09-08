Motorcyclist dies due to ditch on Harsul road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old motorcyclist in an attempt to save a ditch dug on the Harsul Road dashed a bus on Friday afternoon. The deceased Mukhtar Rashid Shah is a native of Hatmali village near Chauka. On Friday, he was coming to the city from his village on a motorcycle to do plumbing work. On Phulambri-Harsul road, he reduced the speed of his motorcycle to save a ditch on the road and took his motorcycle aside. In this attempt, he dashed a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and fell off the motorcycle in the ditch. He fell on his head and died on the spot. On receiving the information, Harsul police station PSI Maroti Khillare rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, but he had died until then. The bus driver after the incident went to the police station, said PSI Khillare.

According to the witnesses, a ditch has been dug near the old Naka on Jalgaon Road for the past 10 days. The concerned authority is apathetic about the open ditch on the road. The ditch is water-logged due to the rain and the motorcycles could not see it.