Motorcyclist dies in accident

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

A motorcyclist died after a dash by a tempo at Dhanora Shivar on Dahegaon - Karmad Road on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sarangdhar Kisan Supekar (50, Sultanpur, Maliwada).

Supekar was going towards Shendurwada on Saturday evening on motorcycle. A speeding tempo (MH12 TV 0607) dashed his motorcycle. Supekar was seriously injured and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered in Waluj police station while PSI Hanif Syed is further investigating the case.

The Dahegaon - Karmad Road is proving a death trap for the commuters. In all, 14 persons have lost their lives in accidents on this road in the past two years. Hence, there is a need to impost strick traffic norms here and the vehicles drivers need to follow them, the residents said.