Motorcyclist dies in accident

A devotee going to Vitthal Rukhmai Temple in Chhoto Pandharpur with his wife and son on motorcycle on Ashadhi Ekadashi was crushed by a container near Bajaj Gate on Nagar Road on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Shrirang Manikrao Raut (35). His wife and son was fortunately saved in the accident.

Shrirang lived with his family at Limbe Jalgaon and is the native of Barkarpur in Kannad tehsil. On Sunday, he was going with his wife and three years old son to Chhota Pandharpur on motorcycle (MH20 FJ 5682). A container (TS07 UH 6135) dashed his motorcycle near Bajaj Gate.Shrirang fell under the tyres of the container and his wife and son were thrown away. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.