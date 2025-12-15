Motorcyclist dies in Ajanta ghat accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist died in an accident on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon highway in Ajanta Ghat on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sudam Baburao Shinde (41, Vakdi, Jamner tehsil, Jalgaon district). Shinde was riding to his village when the accident occurred. He was critically injured and initially admitted to Ajanta Rural Hospital by Arif Khan and Nawaz Khan, then transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he died at 4 am. He is survived by his wife and two children. Police are yet to determine whether the accident involved another vehicle or other factors. The investigation is being conducted by officers Yogesh Koli and others.

