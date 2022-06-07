Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with truck

Other two sustain serious injuries

Aurangabad, June 7:

A motorcyclist died on the spot while the two pillion riders sustained severe injuries after a head-on collision with a truck on Kachner Pati on the Solapur-Dhule highway. The incident occurred on Monday night at 11.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Sadashiv Sonawane (31, Chitte Pimpalgaon), while Arjun Manikrao Sonawane (18) and Parmeshwar Sonawane (35) have sustained serious injuries. A case has been registered in the Karmad police station.

According to police, Bharat and other two were heading towards a petrol pump to bring diesel for a tractor on a motorcycle. While they were heading towards Pandhari Pimpalgaon from Chittegaon, they were hit by a truck in front of a paper mill near Kachner Pati.

Bharat died on the spot, while the other two were seriously injured. The attendants on the nearby petrol pump came to their rescue. They were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Bharat is survived by a wife and son and was living at Chitte Pimpalgaon from the past four years. A case was registered in the Karmad police station.