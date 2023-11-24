Motorcyclist dies in truck dash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a motorcyclist sustained grave injuries and died after the motorcycle (MH 20 EH 6560) on which he was riding was hit by a speeding truck near BSNL Tower Chowk in Shendra MIDC area on Thursday at 10.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Garandwadl (28, Jadgaon).

It is learnt that the accident took place when he was going to his sister’s hotel in Shendra MIDC area. The impact of the accident was so severe that Rajendra fell on the ground and sustained grave injuries. The driver of the truck fled away from the spot after the accident. According to residents the accidents are taking place frequently due to the ongoing construction of a new concrete road. They demanded Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to display radium sign boards so that the vehicle-owners know the road during the night hours and the accidents could be avoided.

Meanwhile, the Karmad police have registered the case. The truck has been seized by the police and parked in the police station campus. Further investigation is on.