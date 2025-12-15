Motorcyclist killed in car collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a powerful collision with a speeding car on the Vaijapur-Gangapur road in the Chorwaghalgaon area on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mitesh Vijay Gangurde (25, Malegaon). Mitesh was employed at a company in Waluj. He was travelling from Malegaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Vaijapur on his motorcycle (MH 41 BK 9082) on Monday.

A speeding car (MH 16 DM 1863) coming from the opposite direction collided forcefully with his motorcycle in the Chorwaghalgaon area at 2.30 PM. Mitesh died on the spot. Local villagers admitted Mitesh to the Sub-district hospital.

PSIs Deepak Mane, Sagar Shinde, and Shubham Rawate rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The Virgaon police have registered a case of accidental death. Mitesh is survived by his brother, mother, and father. Mitesh's father is a doctor in Malegaon. He was transferred from Goa to the company in Waluj three months ago.