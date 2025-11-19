Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with truck near Nandurabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist died on the spot after a speeding truck collided head-on with his vehicle near Himru Showroom, close to Nandurabad village on the Khultabad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway. The accident occurred on Wednesday (Nov 19) around 3 pm. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Vaijnath Dakhore (37, resident of Vanvarla, Pusad, Yavatmal). Ganesh Dakhore was traveling by motorcycle from Khultabad towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when the truck coming from the opposite direction struck him with force. He was thrown onto the road, sustaining severe head injuries, and died instantly. His body was taken to Khultabad Rural Hospital, where Dr. Vandana Gaisamudre conducted the postmortem. Upon receiving information about the accident, Beat Jamadar Siddharth Sadavarte and Kishor Gawli of Khultabad Police rushed to the scene, prepared an accident report, and managed the traffic on the highway. Although heavy vehicles are restricted on this route due to the presence of the world-famous Ellora Caves, trucks frequently use this road.