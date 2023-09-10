Motorcyclist robbed; one stabbed in different incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons stopped a motorcyclist Santosh Vitthal Jadhav (Kanadgaon, Khuldabad) and severely beat him at Chikalthana on September 6. They later robbed him of his mobile phone, wallet, and motorcycle, all amounting to Rs 49,000. A case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

In another incident, Shaikh Ayaz Shaikh Salim (Kiradpura) was going home on September 9 afternoon. Two brothers Jagdish and Sachin Khillare (Bari Colony) stopped him and demanded money from him to purchase liquor. When Ayaz refused to give money, they stabbed and injured him. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station. API Anil Magare is further investigating the case.