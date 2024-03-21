Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old engineer, Ajay Amrite (Nanded), who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries sustained in an accident at a poorly marked speed breaker in Bajajnagar on March 18.

Residents criticized MIDC administration for inaction, highlighting the lack of proper signage and white stripes on speed breakers. Instead of using durable thermoplastic paint, MIDC merely applied temporary lime powder markings after Amrite's accident. Citizens questioned how many more accidents MIDC is willing to tolerate before implementing proper safety measures.