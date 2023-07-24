Motorcyclists snatch bag containing Rs 3 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists snatched a bag of a trader containing Rs 3 lakh at Kranti Chowk at around 3 pm on Monday. A case in this regard was registered with Kranti Chowk police station late at night.

Police said Nawab Zamir Khan Pathan (58, Pruthrajnagar) runs a transport business. On Monday afternoon, he withdrew Rs 3 lakh from ICICI Bank at Baba Petrol Pump Chowk and was returning home on his motorcycle. However, his motorcycle was punctured at Kranti Chowk. He stopped at the Kranti Chowk petrol pump to fix the puncture. Two people were chasing him from the bank. When he stopped at the petrol pump, the thieves went near him and snatched his bag. They then speedily flew away until Pathan would know what has happened. On receiving the information, Kranti Chowk PI Santosh Patil, PSI Vikas Khatke, crime branch API Kashinath Mahandule, and others rushed to the spot.

The thieves were chasing Pathan from the bank. At the exit of the bank, the thieves went near him and told him that his two currency notes of Rs 100 were fallen on the ground. However, Pathan remained alert and told that it is not his money. He then started for his home on a motorcycle. They succeed in snatching the bag on the second occasion. The police received the information that the motorcyclists fled from Mondha, Akashwani, Osmanpura to Link Road and got out of the city from Waluj. One of them was wearing a helmet and other a mask.