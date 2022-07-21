MoU to train students in nine colleges in process automation

Online training to be provided by E H Germany

Aurangabad, July 21:

Germany-based company Endress Hauser (E H) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with nine engineering colleges to provide web-based process automation training to the students of mechanical, electronics and instrumentation engineering. In all, 300 students from each college will be trained under this project, said Sriram Narayanan, managing director, E H and state president of Confederation of Indian Industry, in the press conference here on Thursday.

Narayanan said, In 2011, the then vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Pandharipande signed a MoU with the company to introduce the new technology to the students of Marathwada. That objective has been successful and till now 4000 students have been given information about process automation techniques.

Now the students in engineering colleges will be given training in online mode. The technology of making measurement instruments is considered very complicated. The company provides such training to its employees. Now college students will be given free training. Online exams will be conducted after students acquire knowledge. The passing out students will get certificates.

Representatives of the colleges including JNEC, Hitech, MIT, Shreeyash Engineering college, CSMSS, PES, Sant Gajanan Maharaj Engineering College, Government Engineering College and Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies were present on the occasion. Sandeep Tulapurkar, vice president (marketing), Charudatta Mushrif, Milind Shrikhande, Monica Kale and Jalaj Chaudhary were present on the occasion.