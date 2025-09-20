Move forward without thinking about prize: Smita Gondkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Through the festival, students get an informal education. Students should move forward without thinking about the prize. They should embrace their dreams,” said Smita Gondkar, a noted actress.

She was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Youth Festival jointly organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Deogiri College on Friday and Saturday at the college.

She reminisced about her college days. She also shared her journey from a sportsperson to movie star also shared her journey from a sportsperson to movie star.

Smita Gondkar, who is also a two-wheeler rider and a swimming champion, said that students learn many things through the youth festival. “Those who do not get any prize should not worry about it and move forward without thinking about it,” she added.

Shravani Mahajan, an alumnus of the college, was present in the prize distribution programme. She also presented her musical journey to the students.