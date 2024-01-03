Movie buffs to decide types of movies: Javed Akhtar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In the contemporary era, the taste of the movie buffs is more important than the filmmakers. They will decide about what kind of films to make and add values, morals and culture in today's movies” said Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar, the eminent lyricist.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) at Rukmini Auditorium on the MGM University campus on Wednesday.

Earlier, famous Hindi film director R Balki inaugurated the AIFF.

Director Anubhav Sinha, NFDC Senior Officer Gauri Nair, Filmcity Mumbai Deputy Managing Director Sanjay Patil, Coordination Committee chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Festival Director Ashok Rane and director Chandrakant Kulkarni were present.

Javed Akhtar said that some directors make movies with social messages while maintaining sensitivity.

“The future of Indian cinema will depend on how long the audience will be with the directors who make such films. In earlier times, the choice of society was clear about who should be the actor and villain. The stand of society is confusing today. So, the directors are in a big dilemma over the selection of actor,” said Javed Akhtar.

He said he came to Mumbai when he was 20 years old. “Literature, culture and poetry have high respect in the State more than any other place in the country. Literature and culture should not be left behind while making progress,” he said.

R Balki and Anubhav Sinha also spoke on the change in Indian cinema. Chandrakant Kulkarni explained the objective of the festival.

Ashok Rane narrated the journey of the festival. Ankushrao Kadam expressed his opinion. Nandkisher Kagliwal made an introductory speech.

Ankushrao Kadam honoured Javed Akhtar with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cinema in the programme.

Box

Everyone wants to become crorepati

“Currently there is no such thing as rich and poor. Everyone wants to become a crorepati. The poor do not care about the rich. They also want to become rich. This is the fact of the present situation. Looking back at the time we wrote, it is unbelievable. But we kept writing, people liked it. Wo Logo Ki Baat Thi, Man Ki Baat Nahi,” Javed Akhtar asserted.

Box

Javed Akhtar’s interview today

Film director Jayprad Desai will conduct an interview with Javed Akhtar. at Inox, Prozon Mall, at 6 pm, on January 4. Also, a master class by director R Balki will be held, at Inox at 2 pm. A total of 18 movies of different types will be shown there.