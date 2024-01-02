Movies give vision to man: Rane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A movie, which is a powerful medium, gives a vision and sense to man,” said Ashok Rane, a prominent film critic, while speaking at a workshop organised on ‘Film Appreciation’ at the Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya and director of the Students Development Department, Dr Kailas Ambhure, were seated on the dais. Ashok Rane mentioned that he wrote and directed a play when he was in the sixth standard as he had been fond of drama since childhood.

“Cinema presents the life of society and provides an outlook to human beings. However, we often only focus on actors and actresses; we should go beyond this and truly appreciate the movies,” he said.

The prominent critic highlighted that there are other contributors in cinema, and one needs vision to recognise them too. “Cinema gives a sense to people, teaches them to see others. Myths are often used in cinema,” he added. Dr Dasu Vaidya also spoke at the event. Mahesh Achitalwar conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Dr Vitthal Mhaske proposed a vote of thanks.