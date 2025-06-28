Moving moped catches fire, rider escapes unharmed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A moped suddenly caught fire while in motion in the Padegaon area on Friday evening at around 7 pm. According to eyewitnesses, the rider was heading towards Cantonment from Padegaon when smoke began to emerge from the engine near a roadside hotel, and within moments, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.