MP Jaleel criticizes venue choice for Shah's rally, calls for larger ground

Prioritize contesting the Lok Sabha elections from current constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has stirred controversy by criticizing the venue choice for union home minister Amit Shah's upcoming rally at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) on March 5. Jaleel asserted that a leader of Shah's stature deserves a larger venue, highlighting concerns over the capacity of the small ground.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jaleel said that the union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on MSM on March 5. When the reporters quizzed him, he said that the meeting of big leaders should be held on a big ground. The MSM is a very small ground. Even a small leader like me will fill the ground. Presently BJP's situation is very bad. He mentioned that they chose a small ground as they could not gather people. When quizzed about the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi was with you in the last elections. Jaleel gave a sharp answer to the direct question, stating so where are they now. Let it be decided with whom Vanchit's alliance will be. By saying this, he put an end to the subject.

When quizzed where will he contest the elections this year, Jaleel said that he will give priority to the Lok Sabha here. I will be elected two hundred percent from here. I wanted to contest from North Mumbai. The party has a meeting in Mumbai on Monday. He said that it will be determined who will contest the election from where.