MP must prioritize industrial development, skill development initiatives and bring anchor project

Industrialists want new political leadership to prioritize policies that support local industries

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the Lok Sabha elections loom, industrialists in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar voice their dissatisfaction over the lack of significant industrial development in the region despite promises made. With the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) failing to materialize into an anchor project, thousands of graduates are forced to seek opportunities elsewhere, leaving local employment prospects bleak. Despite the existing infrastructure and potential, political leadership's failure to attract investments and foster a conducive environment for industry growth has led to stagnation, leaving industrialists disillusioned. Here are their opinions:

Focus on infrastructure upgrades

The stagnation of the DMIC over the past decade reflects a broader failure in leadership. Without consistent and proactive efforts from our representatives, the potential for industrial growth remains untapped. While we acknowledge the need for political leadership to prioritize industrial development, we also urge the incoming MP to focus on infrastructure upgrades. Improved connectivity, especially in terms of transportation and logistics, is crucial for attracting investments and fostering industrial growth in Marathwada. The upcoming elections present an opportunity for voters to demand accountability and prioritize policies that support local industries.

-Rushikesh Dhole, CEO of Cladsoft Industries

Prioritize skill development initiatives

Political leadership must recognize the urgency in attracting investments and fostering industrial growth. While neighboring cities have flourished, Marathwada's potential remains largely unrealized. It's imperative that elected representatives prioritize the development of industries and create an environment conducive to investment. In addition to attracting investments, the new MP must prioritize skill development initiatives. Establishing vocational training centers and collaborating with educational institutions to offer specialized courses will ensure a skilled workforce aligned with the needs of emerging industries, thus bolstering local employment opportunities.

- Mukund Kulkarni, senior entrepreneur

Advocate for policy reforms

The absence of concerted efforts from political leaders has left industrialists disillusioned. Despite the conducive ecosystem and initiatives from organizations like CMIA, Massia, CII and others, the district's lack of government support hampers progress. Given the potential of the region, it's imperative for the incoming MP to advocate for policy reforms that incentivize industrial investments. Streamlining bureaucratic processes, offering tax incentives, and providing financial support to startups and MSMEs will encourage entrepreneurship and spur industrial growth in Marathwada.

-Anil Patil, former president of Massia

Sustainable development practices

Beyond infrastructure and policy reforms, the new MP must prioritize sustainable development practices. Implementing environmentally friendly initiatives, such as promoting renewable energy adoption and enforcing strict pollution control measures, will not only attract responsible investments but also ensure long-term prosperity for the region. The existing infrastructure and ecosystem in Marathwada are primed for industrial growth. However, without government responsiveness to incoming companies and investments, progress remains stagnant. The elected representatives should prioritize policies that catalyze industrial development.

-Ganesh Bhume Patil, Tiny industries association