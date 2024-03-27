MP suggests Khaire to contest LS polls on developmental issues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM candidate and sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel appealed to his political rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate former MP Chandrakant Khaire to contest the Lok Sabha 2024 polls on the developmental issues. “He should reveal his plan intending overall development of the district. Like every time, he should not play Hindu-Muslim politics,” said Imtiaz Jaleel.

While speaking to the media persons Jaleel said, “ I am happy that Khaire has got the nomination and hopes he would contest the elections on the developmental issues. He should not underestimate the opposite candidate in the election ring. He should change his attitude.”

In reply to a question over the delay in the announcement of a candidate by the BJP from the local constituency, he said, “ BJP should first decide whether it will be going to contest from here or spare the seat to its alliance party. The country’s second biggest leader, on his visit to the city, had announced the uprooting of AIMIM. However, why has not yet declared the name of its nominee, so far or the party have no candidate or what?”