MPS student Aradhya gets ₹1 crore GIIS scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aradhya Borde, a Maharashtra Public School Grade 10 student (batch 2024–25), has been awarded the prestigious GIIS Global Citizenship Scholarship, valued at ₹1 crore. This exceptional scholarship, conferred by the Singapore-based Global Indian International School (GIIS), will fully support his education under the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for the next two years.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Aradhya’s academic brilliance, vision, and perseverance. It also highlights the commitment of MPS to nurturing globally competent and well-rounded individuals.

Aradhya’s success reflects the collective effort of the school’s dedicated faculty, counsellors, and leadership teams. The school remains committed to empowering every learner to explore, excel, and lead on global platforms. MPS management and faculty congratulated Aradhya on this outstanding achievement.