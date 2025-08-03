MRF landowner, son booked after two minors drown in construction pit

Lokmat News Network | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kranti Chowk police have booked landowner Maulana Mafefuz-ur- Rehman (MRF), his son Ubaid Ur Rehman, and contractor Zakir Bhai for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after two minor boys drowned in an unfenced, rain-filled construction pit in Bhoiwada. All three accused are absconding, and a police manhunt is underway.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening and has sparked widespread public anger. The deceased children Shifan Khan (5) and Ahad Shah (7) were playing cricket near the pit when their ball landed in the water. In an attempt to retrieve it, both slipped and drowned. Their friend Umar, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm. Local residents rushed to help, and police and fire brigade personnel arrived shortly after. The bodies were recovered following a brief search. The pit, dug two years ago behind Saadat Masjid near a long-defunct municipal auditorium, was filled with nearly seven feet of rainwater. Police confirmed that the site lacked fencing, warning boards, or a guard pointing to gross negligence. The investigation is being led by police inspector Pawan Choudhary.