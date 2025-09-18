MRI & CT Scan facility to be reavailable at half price

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will get MRI and CT scan tests at half the usual cost, starting on September 19.

The District Planning Committee (DPC) will cover 50% of the charges that are otherwise collected from patients, allowing them to pay only the remaining half.

It may be noted that a fund of Rs 50 lakh was allocated through the DPC in 2015–16 to provide MRI scans at the concessional charge of Rs 700 for economically weaker patients.

An additional Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned in 2017–18, continuing the benefits. However, after 2019, the scheme was discontinued, and poor patients once again had to pay up to Rs 2,000 for an MRI.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat decided to resume the concession by allocating DPC funds to halve the charges for MRI and CT scan tests, on June 12 this year. After two months of preparations, the scheme will be officially restarted tomorrow.

Guardian Minister to inaugurate facility

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that district Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat would inaugurate the scheme at 11.30 am on Friday in the Radiology Department of the hospital.