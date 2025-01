Mrs. Kaushalyabai Dwarkadasji Loya passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mrs. Kaushalyabai Dwarkadasji Loya, aged 90, (Pratap Nagar, Osmanpura) passed away on January 5. She was the mother of Mr. Satish Loya and Mr. Anil Loya, and the mother-in-law of Mrs. Nirmala Bhutada and Mrs. Shashikala Darak. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, and grandchildren, Yug and Shivam.

The funeral procession will take place today at 4:00 PM, from the family residence at Sai Shilp Apartment, Pratap Nagar, to the Pratap Nagar Crematorium.