Mrunal Pandit gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conerred Ph D on Mrunal Milind Pandit in Commputer Application.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘An Analytical Study of Cyber Crimes Against Women Through Social Networking Sites and Its Impact on Social and Psychological Problems of Women in Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Walmik Sarwade, research guide and pro-vice chancellor, Bamu.