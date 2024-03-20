MSBEF to start voters awareness campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) has announced plans to conduct a voters awareness campaign, aiming to raise awareness among employees, customers, and the general public regarding pertinent issues.

These include concerns over bank privatization potentially jeopardizing the security of common citizens savings, write-offs and haircuts benefiting corporate entities at the expense of public funds, and the imposition of high service charges on bank customers. Additionally, the federation emphasizes the need for adequate loans at affordable interest rates for agriculture, especially small and medium farmers, as well as unemployed youth.

Advocating for people-centric and democratized banking, the federation intends to engage with political parties and candidates across Maharashtra, seeking clarification on their stances regarding these issues. If parties fail to align with their concerns, the MSBEF plans to encourage voters to reject them. The campaign will be held through social media platforms, including posters, pamphlets, and audio-visual materials, alongside extensive meetings to engage with the public, said Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary of the MSBEF.