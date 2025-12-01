MSEDCL connected cable on Sunday; appliances started emitting smoke on Monday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major incident occurred on Monday morning at Sara Kirti Apartment (A-1) here due to negligent and irregular electricity connection work carried out by MSEDCL. Suddenly, smoke started coming out of household appliances in six to seven flats, creating panic among residents. Damage worth several lakhs is feared. The entire building plunged into darkness after the underground main cable also failed. Residents hold MSEDCL fully responsible for the incident.

The A-1 building of Sara Kirti Apartment in Gat No. 74 near Bajajnagar is located right next to row houses. On Sunday night, the row-house area was without power because the underground cable had failed. To restore supply quickly, MSEDCL staff irregularly connected a temporary cable directly to the apartment building’s main electricity board. Power remained normal throughout Sunday night, but the faulty connection caused a major disaster on Monday morning. Suddenly, smoke began billowing from TVs, refrigerators, geysers, set-top boxes, mixers, fans, microwaves, mobile chargers and other appliances in six to seven flats. Within moments, the entire building’s power tripped and the underground main cable of the building also got burnt, leaving the building without electricity again.

27 flats affected...

Residents say the loss to 27 flat owners could run into several lakhs of rupees. Soon after the incident, MSEDCL staff Suresh Puri and Mangesh Khotkar reached the spot. Residents expressed strong expressed anger in front of them and alleged that the damage was caused solely because of the temporary connection.

These residents demanded compensation...

Prasanna Bahekar, Yogita Bahekar, Adv. Ritika Bahekar, Uttam Borade, Akash Borade, Amol Ghanwat, Shakuntala Takalkar, Sindhu Wagh, Rupali Narle, Sarika Kambale, Sunita Borade, Sunita Pathare, Sheetal Desai, Mangal Mule, Bhagyashri Ukirde, Meera Jadhav, Saraswati Shinde and other residents have demanded full compensation for the loss.

MSEDCL to conduct panchnama

MSEDCL officers said that the exact extent of damage can be assessed only after power supply is restored. However, residents insisted that a panchnama be done immediately and full compensation be paid.

Quote

“MSEDCL staff connected the cable to our building’s electricity board without asking a single resident of the apartment. This incident happened only because of that.”

— Yogita Bahekar, resident

“Our staff had taken permission from the row-house chairman and connected the cable to the society to restore the interrupted supply to the row houses. The underground cable of Sara Kirti A-1 building is damaged. Only after power is restored here will we be able to clearly state how much damage has occurred.”

— Govind Dusange, assistant engineer, MSEDCL