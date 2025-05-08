MSEDCL: Consumers of Roshan Gate substation to get uninterrupted power supply hereafter

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news for thousands of consumers, as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has installed a 10 MVA capacity transformer at the 33 KV substation in Roshan Gate on Wednesday. This has brought relief to 6,000 electricity consumers in the jurisdiction of the substation.

Earlier, there were two transformers of 10 and 5 MVA capacity at the substation, which supply electricity to around 11,000 consumers in the jurisdiction. However, due to an increase in the number of consumers and demand for electricity, there was an obstacle in providing a smooth power supply to the area on the Jaswantpura feeder. Hence, to get rid of the issue, the MSEDCL superiors ordered the replacement of a 5 MVA capacity transformer with a 10 MVA.

Now, the MSEDCL claimed that consumers staying in Jaswantpura, Rahemaniya Colony, Bari Colony, Rahimnagar, Altamash Colony, Madani Chowk, Central Naka, Takalkar Society, Wahed Colony, Roshan Gate, Azam Colony, Times Colony, Younus Colony, Ravindranagar, Triveninagar, Maqsood Colony, Azad Chowk, Yashodhara Colony, Jiweshwar Colony, Vaishalinagar etc will get uninterrupted and quality power supply, hereafter.

Under the guidance of the Director (Operations), Arvind Bhadikar, acting Joint Managing Director Dhananjay Aundhekar, the Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot and Superintending Engineer Manish Thackeray, a team comprising Executive Engineers, Additional Executive Engineers, Deputy Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and other field staff performed the task successfully.