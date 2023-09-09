MSEDCL covers 3K open DBs in Aurangabad Zone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) covered as many as 3,283 open distribution boxes (DBs), existing at the DPs, in Aurangabad Zone. MSEDCL chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele held a surprise check of the work in progress.

The red-coloured DBs are fixed beneath the transformers mounted on Double Poles (DPs). Due to absence of cover or damaged cover, these DBs were lying open. Hence the campaign was launched to ensure the safety of the citizens and avoid untoward incidents.

The special drive was implemented on Friday from 8.30 am to 10.30 am. The open DBs at the village-level, tehsil-level and city-level were spotted and covered by a team of dedicated teams comprising engineers and technical staff. The security measure has been taken ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, the MSEDCL has appealed to the alert citizens to report to the section office concerned (or contact on the toll-free number) if they come across any open DBs in and around the city. The citizens can also contact toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435.

Earlier, Dr Kele has carried out a campaign to fed the Distribution Transformers (DT's). A total of 7800 DT's were fed in the system. This has reduced the rate of DT's failure automatically from the earlier numbers.