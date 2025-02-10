MSEDCL cuts power to 7,655 defaulters, intensifies recovery drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MSEDCL has cut power to 7,655 defaulters in 1.5 months, aiming to recover Rs 231.47 crore in dues across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone.

As of January-end, 4.21 lakh consumers across residential, commercial and industrial categories have pending bills said chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle alone, 1.18 lakh consumers owe Rs 59.39 crore, while 1.78 lakh consumers in the rural circle have arrears of Rs 59.58 crore. The Jalna circle has the highest outstanding amount, with 1.23 lakh consumers owing Rs 112.50 crore. Despite repeated notices via mobile messages, many consumers failed to clear their dues, leading to mass disconnections. From January 1 to February 10, MSEDCL cut power to 2,346 consumers in the urban circle, 2,091 in the rural circle, and 3,218 in the Jalna circle.

The recovery drive will continue, with teams cutting defaulters’ connections. Power will be restored only after full payment, including a reconnection fee. MSEDCL warned of legal action against illegal reconnections and urged defaulters to clear dues promptly. Payments can be made at collection centres, on www.mahadiscom.in, or via the mobile app.