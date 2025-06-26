MSEDCL discusses power issues with Chikalthana industries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A meeting was held on June 23 at Massia’s Chikalthana office to address persistent power issues affecting the industrial area. MSEDCL officials, including superintending engineer Manish Thakre, executive engineer Mahendra Deshmukh, and others, participated in the discussion with Massia president Arjun Gaikwad and industry representatives. Key concerns raised included outdated infrastructure, damaged RMUs, frequent tripping on Industrial-2 and Service Industrial Area feeders, transformer overloading, and urgent pre-monsoon maintenance. Gaikwad highlighted the economic impact of breakdowns and urged for quicker fault resolution. MSEDCL assured swift action. Several office bearers and industrialists, including former president Anup Kabra, vice president Manish Agrawal, and secretary Sachin Gayke, were present.